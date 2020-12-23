Covid-19: SA records 14 046 new cases as concerns rise

A cumulative total of 954 358 cases of Covid-19, with over 14 000 new cases identified has been reported.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the latest spike in numbers indicated that the virus was continuing to spread exponentially.

He warned of more restrictions and further measures.

South Africa has recorded 14 046 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 954 258.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, new cases were at a positive rate of 26%.

Mkhize said the increases indicated the virus continued to spread exponentially, faster than the first wave, adding the peak would be surpassed in the coming days.

He said all provinces, with the exception of the Eastern Cape, continued to report increases in cases, with KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng registering the largest, comprising 81% of new cases on Wednesdays.

“We must warn South Africans that we will need to review the current restrictions and consider further measures.”

Mkhize added it would be important for the situation in provinces to be evaluated and hotspots identified – and make recommendations based on the findings and outcomes of what had been implemented in the hotspots that have been identified so far.

At least 411 Covid-19-related deaths were reported – 101 in the Eastern Cape, three in the Free State, 34 in Gauteng, 90 in KwaZulu-Natal, six in Mpumalanga, six in the North West and 71 in the Western Cape.

“We can never stress enough the need for citizens to take every precaution necessary as we celebrate the festive season and look for reprieve from a tough year.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 is unrelenting and we therefore cannot afford to be complacent at this stage.

“We urge all South Africans to adhere to the regulations and recommendations pertaining to the national state of disaster, avoid large gatherings and congested environments, ensure adequate ventilation in venues where they gather and vigilantly adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions: that is wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitisation of hands and shared surfaces.”

A cumulative total of 6 269 776 tests have been conducted, with 54 048 conducted since the last report, Mkhize said.

