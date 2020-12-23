COVID-19 is not under control in France, says Paris hospital official By

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Le Bignon

PARIS () – The coronavirus pandemic is not under control in France and a new lockdown must remain an option, Karine Lacombe, the head of the infectious diseases unit at Paris’ Saint-Antoine hospital, said on Wednesday.

“On the epidemiological front, the epidemic is by no means under control,” Lacombe told BFM TV.

Medical experts have voiced concerns that the Christmas holidays could result in a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in France and Europe. Data published on Tuesday showed that France had reported a further 802 related deaths in the last 24 hours, and another 11,795 confirmed cases.

