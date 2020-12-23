Command Alkon Acquires Ruckit, Inc. Portfolio of Trucking Management Software Acquisition Marks Command Alkon’s Second Investment in Construction Logistics Software Space in 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, is pleased to announce their acquisition of Ruckit, Inc., a transportation logistics platform for the heavy materials and construction industries.

This transaction combines Command Alkon’s comprehensive construction materials toolset and CONNEX platform for heavy work with Ruckit’s innovative solutions for digital ticketing, invoice reconciliation, and third-party hauler management for aggregate, asphalt, paving and trucking companies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our partnership with Command Alkon and integration with their CONNEX Platform has fostered new opportunities for construction companies to operate with real-time visibility and boost productivity and profitability to new levels,” said Tarun Nimmagadda, CEO of Ruckit, Inc. “We are excited to take our relationship one step further and officially become part of the Command Alkon family. We look forward to the cost savings and efficiencies that our combined solutions will deliver to heavy work transportation logistics.”

The acquisition will remove the handling of paper deliver tickets and haul sheets, optimize truck utilization, simplify management of mixed fleets, speed up invoice reconciliation, and enable back-office and field personnel to focus on more productive tasks.

“Combining Ruckit, Inc.’s innovative platform and rapidly-growing community of users with Command Alkon’s history of innovation and proven success will provide a transformative heavy work transportation solution that creates new opportunities for collaboration throughout the construction logistics ecosystem,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “This combination will provide unprecedented levels of visibility and efficiency to our customers around the globe.”

AGC Partners served as the financial advisor to Ruckit, Inc. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Command Alkon, and Husch Blackwell LLP served as legal counsel to Ruckit.

For more information about Command Alkon’s full range of products and services, please contact us at [email protected] or at +1 (800) 624-1872.

ABOUT RUCKIT, INC.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ruckit is a market leader in collaborative trucking management software for the heavy materials and construction industries. Founded in 2015, Ruckit allows aggregate, asphalt, and construction companies to increase profitability by digitally measuring, managing, and reducing trucking costs. Ruckit collaboratively handles dump truck operator’s job sharing, scheduling, dispatching, e-ticketing, tracking, status, and invoicing on a single platform. For more information, visit goruckit.com

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose-built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Founded in 1976, Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

