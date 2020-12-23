Clubhouse is testing an invite-only Creator Pilot Program, with over 40 members, as the service hits 600,000 registered users (Taylor Lorenz/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Taylor Lorenz / New York Times:

Clubhouse is testing an invite-only Creator Pilot Program, with over 40 members, as the service hits 600,000 registered users  —  Tech investors have warmed to the idea that being a content creator is a legitimate form of business.  —  Nearly every social media platform has turned its top users into stars …

