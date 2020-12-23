Claremont serial killer Bradley Edwards jailed for life

Claremont serial killer Bradley Edwards will spend at least 40 years behind bars after he was given a life sentence today.

Edwards, 51, was found guilty in September of the murders of Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon in 1996 and 1997 respectively.

Edwards had earlier admitted to the rape of a teenager at Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995 and a sex attack in Huntingdale in 1988.

Claremont serial killer Bradley Edwards was convicted in September. (Supplied)

In his remarks handing down the sentence, Justice Stephen Hall said Edwards struck him as a “stoic and controlled person” who had “led an overtly ordinary life” during the period of his crimes.

Justice Hall said the 1995 rape had been carried out with “remorseless efficiency”.

The murders of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon, he said, had ended the lives of two people who were well-loved.

“By your actions you not only robbed them of their lives, but their hopes, their dreams and the dreams of others for them,” he said.

He said Edwards was a “dangerous predator” who was who was “remorseless in your disregard for the pain and suffering that you caused”.

Though Justice Hall said he had not found it necessary to impose a no-release order, he said there was was a “high likelihood” Edwards would die in jail.

The killer had pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Edwards refused to look at his surviving two victims today as they read their victim statements in court ahead of sentencing.

“I hope you are treated as well in prison as you have treated us … I will live and you won’t,” the woman attacked by Edwards in Karrakatta Cemetery said.

Edwards did not react as his surviving victims read impact statements in court. ()

The Huntingdale victim said she was a “survivor”.

“Every night of my life I fall asleep with the fear someone will attack me,” she told the court.

“Bradley Edwards now features as the villain of my nightmares and I can’t make it stop.”

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson spoke outside court following the sentencing.

“We have witnessed the jailing of an evil man,” he said.

“Edwards is a killer. A sadistic rapist who preyed on innocent women.

“He devastated families and tormented the West Australian community.”

Mr Dawson said he did not normally comment on sentencing outcomes, but he was determined to make an “exception”.

“It is my sincere hope for the sake of victims, for the sake of the families and friends and, indeed, for the safety of our community that Edwards will never be released from prison,” he said.

The Claremont serial killings case began in 1996 when Sarah Spiers vanished from the suburb in Perth’s west after calling a taxi.

Five months after that, 23-year-old childcare worker Jane Rimmer also disappeared.

Jane Rimmer was murdered by Edwards in 1996. (Supplied)

And then 27-year-old lawyer Ciara Glennon went missing the following March after a night out with colleagues.

Edwards was brought to trial after a DNA match blew the decades-old cold case wide open.

The DNA sample linked to the Telstra technician was allegedly found under Ciara Glennon’s fingernails.

Prosecutors said during the trail that fibres from Edwards’ work clothes and his Holden Commodore VS station wagon were found on Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon.

Fibres were also recovered from a 17-year-old girl Edwards admits twice raping at Karrakatta Cemetery after abducting her from a dark park in Claremont in 1995.

Ciara Glennon disappeared in 1997. (Supplied)

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson welcomed the two guilty verdicts when they were handed down in September, but emphasised that the police investigation into Sarah Spiers’ death remains open.

"This is an important day for justice in Western Australia," Mr Dawson said.

Sarah Spiers’ body has never been found. (Supplied)

“The Claremont killings struck at the heart of our way of life, stretching to become almost a quarter of a century.