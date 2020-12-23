China says fighter aircraft did not enter South Korea’s air space By

© . FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China
BEIJING () – China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese and Russian warplanes did not enter South Korean airspace, after Seoul said they scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into its air defence identification zone.
“During this training, Chinese and Russian warplanes strictly abided by international law and did not enter the air space of South Korea,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.