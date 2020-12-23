CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that we haven’t seen much of Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) or Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) lately and a lot of fans have been wondering where they are, especially with the holiday’s looming so close!

Yesterday in an Instagram post from ‘The Young and the Restless’, we got a picture of the two together and a lot of viewers wondering where the hell they were! We’ve seen Mariah a few times here and there, but Tessa has been MIA for what feels like forever. Will they be together for the Holidays?

“Getting festive for #TeriahTuesday! 🎄 Tag who you’re spending the holidays with in the comments below!”

See the full post here.

CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Teriah Teased In New Post – Why Haven’t We Seen More Of Them?

Fans commented on the photo, “Can we please see our girls onscreen??? It’s been way too long! 🥺”, “#TeriahWedding2021 We deserve!“, “Yeah so can we have them back on screen NOW?!“, “Lol, what? How on Earth can you post about TeRiaH TuEsDaY and then never show them on screen? It’s very strange to me.” and “we all miss them now can u please show them“.

The viewers have spoken, and they want more Teriah on-screen. Supposedly, Tessa has been on tour, but how much longer could it be and why didn’t Mariah go with her this time? Hopefully, we’ll see them on-screen this week, but I wouldn’t hold my breath, I’m sure they’ll find a way not to have Tessa come back.

What do you think? Would you like to see more Teriah? Let us know in the comments below.

