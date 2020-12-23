Cash piles, vaccines force economists to rethink outlook for Canadian economy

Article content continued

The elevated household savings rate could unleash major pent-up demand, especially on the services side of the economy Dominique Lapointe, economist, Laurentian Bank Securities

“In the case of a permanent reopening starting toward the end of the second half of 2021, the elevated household savings rate could unleash major pent-up demand, especially on the services side of the economy,” Dominique Lapointe, an economist at Laurentian Bank Securities, said by email.

Generous government support and limited spending options have been a boon to Canadians’ personal chequing accounts, which have swelled over the past year by $103 billion (US$80 billion), or 34 per cent, the most in more than three decades, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Bank of Canada data.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

Canada’s outsized fiscal support relative to peers and progress on vaccine distribution “could drive a stronger-than-expected recovery later in the spring. … We do not see a rate hike until 2023, though risks could tilt toward speculation of an earlier move.”

— Andrew Husby, BE Economist

“People in many cases were getting more support than they needed in the early going and so they saved that,” Lascelles said by phone. “As the fiscal support starts to fade or as they lose eligibility for certain programs, we will start to see them tapping that.”

Still, the virus is hampering the near-term outlook, with new cases of coronavirus in Canada surpassing 6,600 a day on average — more than triple what was seen during the first wave in April and May. Ontario, the most-populous province, said Monday it will enter a new lockdown the day after Christmas, the latest in a series of tighter measures across the country.