Cardi B Will Be Doing Tarot Readings ON IG For The Next Week!!

Cardi B is known for making great music, and for telling it like it is. ow has learned that Cardi will be offering her fans tarot readings on IG – for a fee.

Cardi has been into reading tarot cards for years – and now she’s hoping to make a bag over her talents.

The Tarot is a deck of 78 cards, each with its own imagery, symbolism and story. The 22 Major Arcana cards represent life’s karmic and spiritual lessons, and the 56 Minor Arcana cards reflect the trials and tribulations that we experience on a daily basis.

While many people believe that Tarot will tell you the future, making predictions are not really what Tarot cards are about.

The most powerful way to read the Tarot is to use the cards to access your intuition and your inner wisdom.

The imagery in the cards give you instant access to your subconscious mind and your intuition. And from this place of inner power and wisdom, you can discover how to make positive changes now so you can manifest your goals and your dreams in the future.

Cardi B FIRES SHOTS AT TRUMP SUPPORTERS!