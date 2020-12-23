Capital Power Orders Two Mitsubishi Power JAC Gas Turbines to Help Achieve Net Carbon Neutral Goal

Article content continued

The M501JAC gas turbines are hydrogen-capable to support future decarbonization. They will be able to operate on a mixture of natural gas and up to 30 percent hydrogen. The units can be converted in the future to operate on 100 percent hydrogen for zero carbon emissions, enhancing Capital Power’s standing as among the cleanest large-scale power generators in Canada.

“Capital Power is following a strategy toward a low-carbon future with a target to be net carbon neutral before 2050,” said Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power. “The repowering of Genesee Units 1 and 2 with Mitsubishi Power technology will position the Genesee station to be off-coal in 2023, delivering 3.4 megatonnes of annual carbon emission reductions, and will position it for additional carbon emission reductions in the future.”

The repowering project timeline calls for the units to operate in natural gas simple cycle mode during construction, allowing the Genesee station to be off-coal in 2023, with expected repowering completion of Unit 1 in 2023 and Unit 2 in 2024. The project is expected to employ up to 500 workers during peak construction phases.

The M501JAC gas turbines’ flexibility and efficiency will enable Capital Power to balance even more intermittent renewable energy resources in Alberta. Capital Power is adding roughly 260 MW of solar and wind energy with delivery between now and 2022.

Paul Browning, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas, said, “Mitsubishi Power is pleased to support Capital Power’s repowering project to convert from coal to natural gas, and eventually to hydrogen with zero carbon emissions. The station will become a model for reliability, availability, efficiency and sustainability. Capital Power is building for a decarbonized future with the reliable and efficient hydrogen-ready M501JAC. Together with Capital Power, we are achieving a Change in Power.”

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, distributed renewable technologies, environmental controls, and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems. Mitsubishi Power also offers digital solutions that enable autonomous operations and maintenance of power assets. Mitsubishi Power is a part of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.