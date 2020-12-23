Cameron Douglas and Girlfriend Welcome Son After a ‘Tough’ Year

Instagram

The son of Michael Douglas and ex-wife Diandra Luker marks the arrival of newborn son Ryder T. Douglas, his second child with longtime girlfriend Viviane Thibes, with a new family photo shared on Instagram.

Cameron Douglas has become a parent for a second time. After going through a “tough” year, the “It Runs In The Family” actor and his longtime girlfriend Viviane Thibes surprised their social media followers with the announcement that they have welcomed a son together.

The 42-year-old dad broke the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday, December 21. Sharing a photo of himself alongside his girlfriend, their 3-year-old daughter, Lua Lizzy, and their newborn baby boy, he penned, “Touch down planet earth. Welcome my Son…Ryder T. Douglas.”

Also making public the baby’s arrival was Cameron’s girlfriend, Viviane. Taking to her own Instagram page to share the identical snap, she wrote, “This year has been really tough on all of us , but God has sent us a blessing. Ryder I love you so much. ps: Lua is processing the news.”

Cameron and Viviane have since received congratulatory comments from many. One in particular was his stepmother Catherine Zeta-Jones who gushed, “Lua’s Face! like ……’whatever…….’ Hilarious! Congrats!!” His father Michael Douglas raved, So happy for Vivian and you. Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present.” Jodie Sweetin of “Fuller House” additionally exclaimed, “Congrats!!!”

Before introducing Baby Ryder to the world, Cameron commemorated his daughter’s birthday. Three days earlier, he put out a black-and-white image of the toddler on Instagram with a note that read, “Happy Birthday angel. Love you more than words can accurately express! 3 til infinity.”

<br />

The baby news and birthday celebration came more than a year after Cameron, who spent seven years behind bars for drug offenses, opened up about his drug addiction and jail time. When promoting his memoir “Long Way Home” on “Good Morning America” in October 2019, the father of two confessed, “It really started with a loneliness.”

“I remember back to [my] early teenage years, I always had this sort of discomfort on my own skin… and that drew me towards drugs, which soothed that feeling and then find a peer group through that,” he continued recalling. “As your addict starts to grow, you begin to take on that persona and you forget who you really are and that addict just completely takes over.”