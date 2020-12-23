BTS Is Praised By the World Health Organization for Wearing Masks

BTS is not just one of the biggest artists in the world, but the group is also setting themselves up as role models for fans everywhere.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, masks have been touted by many health experts as a way to protect people against infections, and the BTS members are following these guidelines. Their dedication to wearing masks have been even praised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

BTS has been wearing masks to events as South Korea sees its second wave of infections

BTS is taking their health seriously by wearing masks whenever necessary. This is especially important as South Korea is seeing its second wave of infections, and the country has been experiencing over 1,000 new cases every day. Throughout much of the pandemic, South Korea has been praised for its quick and effective fight against COVID-19—for much of the spring and summer, its daily new cases have only been in the double digits. However, it’s clear the situation in South Korea is more dire now.

According to Korea Portal, BTS have been setting examples for their fellow citizens by showing up with masks to recent events like the Mnet Asian Music Awards and the KBS Song Festival. On social media, BTS also regularly posts pictures of themselves wearing masks and writing messages for fans to take care of their health.

WHO praises BTS for setting good examples for the public

BTS | Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

BTS is one of the most followed celebrities on social media, and WHO seems to be appreciating the members using their platform to help promote the use of masks.

On Dec. 11, Jimin tweeted a message reminding fans in South Korea that the outbreak is getting worse and that it is important to wear a mask when going outside. “Please be careful. I hope the situation will get better soon,” Jimin wrote.

In response, WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Likewise, @BTS_twt Jimin, Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Taehyung & Jungkook and crew – please take care of yourselves & stay safe. Thank you for always reminding #BTSARMY to stay safe & follow #COVID19 precautions. We all can do our part to end the pandemic.”

Additionally, WHO’s Social Media Director Sari Setiogi Griberg is a well-known K-pop fan and has often praised BTS on Twitter as well. When the group showed up to the KBS Song Festival red carpet wearing masks, Setiogi Griberg tweeted, “Glad they wore [masks] that fit well and covering their noses and mouths.”

BTS is known for spreading positive messages to their fans

Aside from promoting COVID-19 safety guidelines, BTS also uses their platform to spread other important messages to fans.

For example, in 2019, the group teamed up with UNICEF to give a speech about anti-bullying at the United Nations. It is a part of a campaign called #ENDviolence.

Meanwhile, in June 2020, BTS decided to donate $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement. While some people might interpret the move as a political one, BTS has been adamant about the group simply being “against racism and violence.”