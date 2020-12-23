BTC price rises 5% after US Congress passes ‘$900 billion ad for Bitcoin’ By Cointelegraph

(BTC) price hit highs above $23,500 on Dec. 22 as Monday’s weakness flipped to see bulls challenge previous levels.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets, Coin360 and TradingView show returning to positions lost over the weekend, topping out at $23,625 at publishing time.

BTC/USD hourly chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin exchange buy and sell levels as of Dec. 22. Source: Material Indicators