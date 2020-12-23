‘Bridgerton’ Release Time, Plus What to Know About New Shonda Rhimes Historical Romance

The holiday season is here, and with it, a slew of exciting new shows and movies are poised to arrive on the Netflix streaming platform. One of the most buzzed-about new shows is Bridgerton, from the production team helmed by Shonda Rhimes.

The trailer for Bridgerton dropped recently and is causing a major stir on social media, where fans have been discussing the show and dishing on all the hottest topics related to a series that is sure to be one of Netflix’s biggest draws over the coming weeks.

When is ‘Bridgerton’ streaming on Netflix?

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’ | LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Bridgerton first went into pre-production in 2018, shortly after the series was announced. Still, it took nearly two years before Bridgerton was able to be brought to fruition.

Fans don’t have much longer to wait before they can binge-watch the series, since it is set to stream on Netflix beginning on December 25th, 2020. While a set release time has not been announced, fans can keep their eyes peeled at 12:00 am, local time.

Bridgerton is based on a series of novels by the writer Julia Quinn. The novels were first released in the early 2000s and remain very popular today with readers of all ages.

Quinn has even earned comparisons to writers like Jane Austen for the influence that she has had on Regency-era literature. The series follows the life of the Bridgerton and Featherington families as they try to figure out life and love in the upper-class 19th-century landscape.

The show is full of scandal and drama, as well as a healthy dose of romance. For fans of the novels, Bridgerton is a sure bet — and even those new to the story will undoubtedly appreciate the humor and fun.

‘Bridgerton’ features a racially diverse cast

One of the biggest talking points of Bridgerton is the fact that the series features a racially diverse cast. Regé-Jean Page, who plays a leading role in the series, opened up to The Guardian regarding the casting process for Bridgerton.

He said: “It’s not color-blind casting because I don’t think it’s helpful to put brown skin in the show without putting brown people in the show. This show is a glamorous, ambitious Cinderella fantasy of love and romance – I don’t know why you wouldn’t invite everyone to come and play in it, especially since we’re serving a global audience on Netflix.”

Fans will be able to enjoy Page, as well as a host of other talented, diverse stars, including state and screen star Jonathan Bailey, as they bring the characters to life.

Julie Andrews plays a pivotal role in ‘Bridgerton’

Dearest Readers, it is by time you acquaint yourselves with the members of our dear Ton. I assure you, each will receive ample attention from this author. pic.twitter.com/o9udADlxhx — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 15, 2020

The iconic actress Julie Andrews has a prime role in Bridgerton — although she will not actually be on-screen. Andrews, who will be voicing the offscreen character of the narrator, Lady Whistledown, has been markedly absent from television and film projects in recent years.

Lady Whistledown is a gossip columnist. And there’s no doubt that Andrews’ venerable speaking voice will add not only dignity and grace to the character but a great deal of flair as well.

How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ will there be?

RELATED: Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Deal: How Many Netflix Originals is She Creating, and When Will They Premiere?

Right now, Bridgerton is optioned for one season, consisting of eight full episodes. Showrunners haven’t officially announced anything about a second season, although there are reports that claim there is already a second season in production, scheduled to begin filming in March 2021.

It is very possible that Rhimes and her team are waiting to announce the second season until after the first season drops. Fans who loved the books only have a bit longer to wait before they can enjoy the dishy fun and opulent scenery of Bridgerton.