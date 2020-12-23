BREAKING | High Court dismisses three applications to reopen Eastern Cape, Garden Route beaches

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed three separate applications relating to the government’s decision to close beaches in certain Covid-19 hotspot areas over the festive season.

The applicants wanted certain beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route to be reopened.

However, delivering his judgment on Wednesday morning, Judge Hans Fabricius said the government’s decision was not irrational or unlawful.

The applicants were the Great Brak Business Forum, the Kouga Local Municipality and the Buffelsbaai Homeowners Association.

It was argued in court papers that the regulations would have a devastating impact on the economy, limit economic and tourism activity and thus, impact on freedom of trade, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Last Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of certain beaches and public parks over the festive season to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The closure applied to all beaches in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route. In KwaZulu-Natal, beaches will be closed on what are “traditionally, the busiest days of the season”.

