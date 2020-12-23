Brad Pitt to Spend Christmas With Three of His Six Kids

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Moneyball’ actor and Angelina Jolie, who are still embroiled in custody battle, previously considered spending the holidays together as a family when they were ‘getting along’ earlier this year.

At least Brad Pitt isn’t going to be alone this Christmas. The 57-year-old actor, who has been involved in a long and drawn-out child custody battle with his ex Angelina Jolie, is reportedly going to spend the coming holidays with three of his six children.

Per Us Weekly, 14-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, will be with their father on Christmas Day. “They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” a source tells the site of Brad and Angie’s holiday arrangement with their children.

According to the source, there was a time when the former spouses discussed spending the holidays together as a family, back when they were “getting along” earlier this year. But “egos have once again derailed” the original idea and their plans have since changed, keeping the children apart on Christmas.

Blaming both parents for it, the so-called insider claims, “Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama,” before noting, “Sadly, their children are collateral damage.” The source adds, “Relations between Brad and Angelina remain extremely tense,” and the setbacks amid the custody court case has got the 45-year-old actress “frustrated.”

“The Eternals” star is reportedly “more prickly” amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced her and her family in a lockdown in Los Angeles and limited her access to traveling. “She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county,” the source explains.

Aside from Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, Brad and Angie share 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax and 15-year-old Zahara. In September, a source told Us that Brad wanted “50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids,” but “Angelina has not agreed to those terms.”

The two stars were set to appear before a judge in November to discuss the custody of their kids for the holidays. A source told Us in October that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor was “hoping that we will be given increased custodial time” with the children, which would include the overnight portion of Christmas Eve.