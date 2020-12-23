Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Have Major Brangelina Family Drama For Christmas!

It looks like it might not be a very Merry Christmas for either Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie this year. That’s because the ex-couple is struggling to make things work even for the holidays as a new report suggests that Brad will only be spending the Christmas holiday with just three out of his six children. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Page Six, it seems as though Brad and Angelina are still both on each other’s naughty lists as they refuse to compromise and especially when it comes to the well-being of their children. Sources say that only daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne will be spending Christmas night with their father in the midst of Brad’s ongoing and very bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Have Pre-Christmas Drama To Share

One sour close to the situation says, “They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” adding that Brad and Angelina “previously discussed spending the holidays as a family when they were ‘getting along’ earlier this year, but plans have since changed.”

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama,” the source adds. “Sadly, their children are collateral damage.”

The custody battle also affects 17-year-old Pax and 15-year-old Zahara. The couple’s eldest, Maddox, is a legal adult at 19.

Earlier this summer, Angelina’s request to remove John W. Ouderkirk from the case was denied after the court failed to find him disqualified. Back in August the actress had requested Ouderkirk’s removal for failure to allegedly fully disclose his business relationship with Brad Pitt’s attorneys. She argued that Ouderkirk should be taken off the divorce case because he was too late and not forthcoming enough about other cases he was hired for involving Pitt attorney Anne C. Kiley.

With a nasty court case looming, getting more access to his children will be tougher than Brad Pitt thinks, especially if Angelina refuses to budge.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.