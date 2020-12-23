Black Twitter Blasts Blonde NFL Wife: Too ‘Submissive’ To Husband In Video!

NFL baller Juwan Hinson and his wife Chanen are going viral on Twitter today, after posting a video – showing their daily life, has learned.

Juwan played college football at Oregon and signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s gleefully living out his NFL dreams with the support of his wife and the two seem like a really cute couple.

But Black Twitter doesn’t like the dynamics in their relationship.

Chanen is currently trending and Black Twitter is letting the pretty blonde have it. They claim that she’s being too “submissive” towards her NFL baller husband, and behaving more like the maid than as his wife.

Here’s a sample of the comments that she’s receiving:

Hey maid… I see you got on your maid clothes like you always do ‍♀️ if you like it I love it #IGuess Sugar & syrup ? Nah. Oh, she the help? So that’s why they prefer y’all over us I see two consenting adults. It works for their marriage and I’m sure she gets perks as well. a maid. We love to see it. So she’s his mama oooor…nvm that’s prob why I dnt have a husband now lol Keyword: WIFE continue on with your wifely duties ma’am it’s what you signed up for. He on to something reverse slavery I just knew the husband was black… Unpopular opinion … syrup on the eggs is

Here’s the video that has people upset: