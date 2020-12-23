Black Noir’s weakness could make him more dangerous

In the comics, it’s revealed that Vought created Black Noir as a clone of Homelander, specifically so he could take out the Supe in case the need arose. However, since we get a glimpse of Black Noir’s face in the Amazon series, we know he isn’t identical to Homelander (Antony Starr) like he is in the comics. Despite this, there’s still the possibility that Vought created him for the same purpose they did in the comics. Comics-Homelander was made from Stormfront’s DNA, but they don’t look the same, so it could be a similar case with Black Noir. If that is true, the nut allergy, which was actually inspired by Mitchell’s own allergy, could be a programmed weakness.

It’s a bit of a plot hole in the comics that Black Noir was created as this incredibly powerful failsafe for Homelander, but there was no failsafe for if Noir himself went off the rails (which he does). So theoretically, in the series, Vought could have purposefully given him a weakness in the form of an allergy in case they needed to take him out, too. With Homelander set to explode next season, someone needs to take him out, so maybe Black Noir is still that person.

Well, as long as he recovers from his hospital stay, which showrunner Eric Kripke has teased that he will. In any case, it’s clear that intentional weakness or not, Black Noir is simply a Mounds person, not an Almond Joy person.