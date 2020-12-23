Bitwise dumps XRP investment amid SEC lawsuit against Ripple By Cointelegraph

Bitwise dumps XRP investment amid SEC lawsuit against Ripple
Bitwise Asset Management, one of the largest crypto fund managers, has fully divested from XRP amid the regulatory backlash against .
In an official press release, Bitwise announced Wednesday that its position in XRP has been liquidated because its fund “does not invest in assets that are reasonably likely to be deemed securities under federal or state securities laws.”
