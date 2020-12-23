Bitmain’s ‘hard fork’ to end in $600M settlement in favor of Micree Zhan By Cointelegraph

Bitmain’s ‘hard fork’ to end in $600M settlement in favor of Micree Zhan
After months of wrestling for control of the company, Bitmain co-founders Jihan Wu and Micree Zhan have reportedly reached a settlement. According to Chinese crypto expert Colin Wu, and reported by multiple local publications, both parties have agreed to a $600 million compensation for Jihan Wu with Zhan taking control of the crypto miner maker operations.
As part of the settlement, Wu will exit the company taking the BTC.com mining pool as well as Bitmain’s overseas mining centers. Thus, Zhan will be left with the Antpool mining pool and Bitmain’s China-based mining farms.
