Bindi Irwin Shares New Photo Of Baby Bump At 26 Weeks Pregnant

Bindi Irwin is officially 26 weeks pregnant and made sure to commemorate the moment with a baby bump photo on Instagram for her followers. “I thought I’d share a bumpdate with you. Thank you for your lovely comments and support on this remarkable journey,” she writes in the caption of the baby bump update photo.

“Now that I’m 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard. Swipe across to meet Pinecone the shingleback lizard who I think is really excited about that.” She also tagged her husband, Chandler Powell, in the comments, saying, “Thank you for for being the most extraordinary husband and soon-to-be dad. Baby and I both love you beyond words.”

Bindi Irwin shares 26-week baby bump photo and we’re all so happy for the expecting couple!

Just last month, Bindi shared a video of an ultrasound, showing their baby girl appearing to kick. “Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents,” she captions the video. “I can’t wait for her to be here next year.”

The couple were married in a small, private ceremony with immediate family at the Australia Zoo in March, and then announced they were expecting in August. “Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still,” Bindi says in a post at the time. “He [Chandler] didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive… I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes.”