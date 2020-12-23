Binance launches trading and staking for three more Chiliz fan tokens By Cointelegraph

Binance launches trading and staking for three more Chiliz fan tokens
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is listing another batch of fan tokens by a major sports-focused token platform, Chiliz.
According to a Dec. 23 announcement, Binance Launchpool — a platform allowing users to stake tokens for up to 30 days to earn rewards — will soon feature three more sports fan tokens: Dota 2 esports team OG, Atlético de Madrid Football (ATM), and AS Roma Football Club (ASR).
