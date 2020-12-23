Bill Cosby Refuses to Shower in Prison to Avoid Catching COVID-19

WENN/HRC

In an extreme measure to prevent contracting the virus, the former ‘The Cosby Show’ star admits he has stopped taking showers as he believes ‘this is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy.’

Bill Cosby is apparently one of those who have been extra careful amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The disgraced actor is revealed to be taking an extreme measure to avoid catching the virus, refusing to take any showers in the prison.

Since there has been an outbreak of coronavirus in the area in which he is being held behind bars, the 83-year-old tells Daily Mail, “As of now, I have declined to take any showers.” Opting “to take wash-ups in my cell” instead, he insists, “This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy.”

Bill’s spokesman and right-hand man Andrew Wyatt claims, “Many of the inmates are more concerned for Mr. Cosby due to his age, health issues and blindness.” The former actor, however, keeps his spirits up, maintaining his own fitness and advising others to do likewise.

“Take plenty Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, Magnesium, B12 and Elderberry Syrup because we must save lives from this invisible monster…in every city in America,” he shares some tips to maintain his immune system. Urging other Americans to do the same, he adds, “Together we will survive because we are Americans, which makes us resilient.”

Bill was sentenced to three to ten years in prison in September 2018 after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is currently incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Pennsylvania.

His lawyers have appealed to have his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, 47, overturned. In a December 1 hearing, his lawyers argued that the verdict against him should be tossed because the former “The Cosby Show” star “suffered unquantifiable prejudice” throughout the case.

Describing himself as “very, very hopeful” about the results of the appeal, he states, “We’re not declaring a win.” He, however, is pleased that “the world got to hear and witness what mainstream media refused to publish, which was the truth and the facts.”