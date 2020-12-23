Bill Cosby: I Don’t Shower Because Of COVID-19!!

Bill Cosby is refusing to shower as COVID-19 is the country continues to spike.

Cosby is terrified of catching the virus.

“As of now, I have declined to take any showers, and I have decided to take wash-ups in my cell. This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy,” he told the Daily Mail.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting basketball administrator Andrea Constand — dozens of women stepped forward to accuse the former comedian of sexual assault and rape.

In April, a spokesperson for Cosby has penned a letter to authorities, urging them to free the imprisoned comedian — citing that Cosby would not survive COVID-19 with all of his underlying medical conditions.

“Around the Fall of 2019, Actor & Comedian Bill Cosby was forced to have two major surgeries in-order to sustain his life (prevent him from having a stroke and/or heart attack),” the letter began.

“During a visit to the infirmary at SCI-Phoenix for high blood pressure issues, Mr. Cosby was informed that the carotid arteries on the right and left side of his neck had 90% blockage due to plaque build-up (the carotid arteries are the major blood vessels in the neck that supply blood to the brain, neck and face). Those surgeries were done separately and they were successful. Mr. Cosby now takes medication for high blood pressure and he is 100% blind from glaucoma,” he continued.