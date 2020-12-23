Best

Wallet Cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

2020

The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best Android phones of the year, but for some added versatility, you’ll likely want to get the best Galaxy S20 FE wallet cases. Being able to get rid of that old “Costanza” wallet is extremely convenient, as you can just carry the bare essentials when you head out to the store. Some of these even rival the best Galaxy S20 FE cases, thanks to a great combination of protection and usefulness.



With the Folio Flip Cover from LBYZCASE, there are five different colors to choose from, along with an included lanyard for those who want to keep their phone on their wrist. The case itself houses the Galaxy S20 FE in a TPU case, while the wallet itself has a section capable of housing up to six cards, along with a zipper pocket for any loose change. $17 at Amazon If you want a traditional case with a leather back and the ability to hold a few cards, then you won’t want to pass on the Koawuri PU Leather Wallet Case. There are four colors to choose from, and the built-in card slot on the back can hold up to 3 cards at a time. The case itself is made from both PU leather and TPU, which provides great shock absorption if your phone happens to get dropped. $15 at Amazon HOOMIL’s Business Wallet offers more of a “classy” look for Galaxy S20 FE owners. On the inside flap, you’ll have two card slots, along with an inner pocket for some cash, receipts, or business cards. This case also has the added benefit of being able to be used as a kickstand if you ever want to kick back with some movies. $17 at Amazon Wallet cases can really come in handy, but not everyone likes the idea of having to deal with the front folio flap. The TITACUTE Dual Layer Wallet Case solves this by providing a hidden card slot on the back of the case, capable of housing up to four cards. $10 at Amazon Arae’s Wallet Cover is one of the more traditional wallet cases that you’ll find for the Galaxy S20 FE. Along with the included wrist strap and the ability to use the case as a kickstand, there are also four card slots at your disposal and a pocket for some cash. $13 at Amazon With BAISRKE’s Wallet Case, there is a sliding cover on the back so you can bring up to two cards with you. As for protection, this case sports a dual-layer design, with raised edges around the front display and rear camera module. Plus, the case is made from a matte material, providing better grip while using your Galaxy S20 FE. $11 at Amazon This Back Flip Cover from Restoo is a bit different from the rest with its backflip cover for your cards and cash. This case can hold up to four cards at a time, along with a small pocket for some cash. As for securing your cards and cash, the back flap takes advantage of button clasps so your valuables won’t fall out. $17 at Amazon The Hjioape Premium Leather Wallet Case is available in five different colors, along with featuring three card slots and a cash pocket. The flap closes and stays secure with a magnetic clasp, and you can use this case to prop up your phone when it’s time to sit back and relax. $11 at Amazon Those looking for a wallet case that offers a bit more flash than the other boring options will enjoy the Fingic Gold Marble Wallet Case. The inside flap, inner TPU case, and wrist strap feature a rose gold color, with some yellow gold accents. Then, the outside of the case, which uses a magnetic flap to stay closed, has a marble pattern that helps your phone stand out from the crowd. $14 at Amazon

Find the best Galaxy S20 FE wallet cases

If you’re looking for the best and most versatile Galaxy S20 FE wallet case, you can’t go wrong with the LBYZCASE Folio Flip Cover. This case not only can hold up to six cards, but also has a cash pocket, and a zipper pocket for any change that you may want to keep out of your pockets. Plus, there are five different colors to choose from for those who don’t want the boring brown or black options.

Sometimes it’s nice to have the ability to carry a few cards with you, leaving your regular wallet at home. But the problem with some wallet cases is that they can be rather big and bulky. That’s not an issue with the Kowauri PU Leather Wallet Case as this is essentially a TPU case with a leather back and an expandable card slot. You’ll be able to take up three cards with you at a single time while enjoying the TPU bumper protection for shock absorption.