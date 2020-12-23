Best TV Performances Of 2020

The Boys Season 2 was one of those TV seasons that left me on the edge of my seat, and Aya Cash’s introduction as Stormfront was one of the reasons why. Couple Aya’s inherent star power with Antony Starr’s diabolical performance as Homelander, and you’ve got one of the most evil TV duos of 2020. For Aya, her ability to play a character that came across as good, but was actually bad, is amazing, and it made the twists and turns in Season 2 all the more enjoyable. And for Antony, he continues to bring one of the best TV villains to life, so much so that I have to remind myself Antony is not actually Homelander. The Boys continued to reach for the stars in 2020, and Aya and Antony’s performances are two of the many reasons it was such a good season.

Memorable episodes: “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker” and “What I Know”