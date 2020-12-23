Best Fitbit deals: Save $50 on Sense smartwatch, $30 off Inspire 2, & more

There are a bunch of Fitbit devices on the market these days and choosing between them can be difficult. One key factor for many buyers, presumably including you reading this article, is price. Fitbit’s smartwatches and fitness trackers span a wide range of price points and pretty much all of them can be found at a discount if you know where to look.

We’ve rounded up the best Fitbit deals that we could find from across the web to help save you some of your precious and hard-earned money. We’ll keep this post updated as new deals crop up so that the below promotions are the very best on offer.

Best Fitbit Smartwatch Deals

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the newest edition in Fitbit’s most popular smartwatch line. It still offers remarkable six-day battery life and Amazon Alexa access, but it adds onboard GPS and Google Assistant access as well. You can now track Active Zone Minutes and store and play music from Deezer and Pandora (not to mention controlling your Spotify playlists). Oh, and did we mention that the Versa 3 comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium? $198.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Versa 2 may be over a year old at this point, but it’s still our top pick for a great all-around fitness tracker. What it lacks from the Versa 3 (Google Assistant access and on-board GPS) may not be important enough to pay a premium for the new version, and you get all of the other great tracking features. $148.95 at Amazon The Sense is Fitbit’s newest and most premium smart health watch, and it’s also the company’s most expensive wearable. It has sensors to measure your electrodermal skin activity, temperature, and stress levels, and it can also take an ECG reading to determine if you have atrial fibrillation. All of this in a stylish new package with all of the comprehensive fitness tracking you’ve come to expect, as well as six months of Fitbit Premium access. It’s over $50 off right now at Amazon. Also on sale at Best Buy, B,amp;H. and Walmart. $278.95 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Fitness Tracker Deals

If you like a sleek, minimal fitness band, you can’t do much better than the new Inspire 2. It has improved heart rate monitoring capabilities, an impressive 10-day battery life, and it comes with a full year of free access to Fitbit Premium! $68.95 at Amazon Earlier this year, Fitbit released this update to its popular Charge lineup, and it ticked nearly all of the boxes that fans wanted from previous versions. The Charge 4 added Fitbit Pay on all models and onboard GPS, and seven-day battery life. It’s $31 off at Amazon, Best Buy, B,amp;H, Walmart, and elsewhere. $118.95 at Amazon The Charge 4 Special Edition includes a bonus nylon band, and all the same features of the regular Charge 4. It’s also discounted by over $30. $139.95 at Amazon The second-generation Fitbit Ace 2 is purpose-built to get younger children active and engaged in a healthy lifestyle. From fun watch faces to festive and colorful bands, kids six and up are sure to love tracking their fitness and sleep activity. They can participate in family challenges or start competitions with their friends. $49.95 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Smart Scale Deals

Smart scales have been around for a while, but the great thing about the Aria Air is how seamlessly it integrates with your Fitbit wearable and the Fitbit app. Not only do you get to see your progress as a number on the scale, but the data is also transferred to your app, where you can analyze your bodyweight metrics in as much detail as you like. $47.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Price Tracking

There are so many Fitbit devices on the market and prices vary wildly, too, so it can be hard to know which to go for.

