‘Below Deck’ Dream Team Has Hannah Ferrier Saying ‘Yes Please’ To Working With Bobby Giancola Again

Chief stew Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean seems to be on board with working with deckhand Bobby Giancola again.

Ferrier and Giancola had a contentious relationship, often warring during both of Giancola’s seasons on the show. But time has past and Ferrier responded to a fan’s suggestion of a “dream team” crew that included both crew members.

The lineup had Captain Lee Rosbach at the helm, along with bosun Eddie Lucas in charge of the deck. In addition to Giancola, Connie Arias was a suggested deckhand. Ferrier’s interior included Josiah Carter and Aesha Scott. Both Carter and Scott were second stews, would make for an interesting battled to retain the two stripes.

Chef Rachel Hargrove rounded out the team. Ferrier expressed a desire to work with Hargrove in the past. “What I would have given to work with Rachel,” Ferrier tweeted. “Seriously – I put in 4 seasons and get a chef that microwaves steaks and Francesca is a newbie and gets the best chef in the history of the Below Deck franchise…?! Doesn’t seem fair…”

Bobby Giancola and Hannah Ferrier combo could make for spicy television

Giancola and Ferrier had a pretty explosive fight during season 2. Giancola was frustrated with Ferrier, believing that she poisoned stew Lauren Cohen against him. Cohen met Giancola before joining the crew and briefly went out with him.

“The argument stemmed from Bobby believing I had dissed him to Lauren [Cohen] in New York – when I hadn’t,” Ferrier explained to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2017. “He didn’t have the decency to approach me and discuss it. Instead, he waited, and when Malia made a joke with him, he lost his cool and started an argument with me. At the time, I genuinely had absolutely no idea what he was talking about.”

Giancola then called Ferrier an alcoholic, which Ferrier brushed off as childish behavior. “I think that’s just an immature boy lashing out and trying to hurt someone by name calling,” she said.

She then said they won’t have a friendship or speak after the season wrapped. “We don’t talk and won’t be moving forward,” Ferrier said.

Hannah Ferrier and Chef Rachel also have a similar sense of humor

Adding even more interest to the crew would be the combination of Hargrove and Ferrier. Ferrier commented on some of Hargrove’s colorful remarks. New chief stew Francesca Rubi didn’t seem to appreciate Hargrove’s jokes, but Ferrier loved them.

“I would have LOVED your R rated humour – and probably matched it,” Ferrier added in her Twitter thread. Hargrove had a meltdown during the last episode. She said “go f**k yourself” to Rosbach and let the curse words fly. She dramatically quit, storming off the boat. But Hargrove eventually returned the next day and impressed the guests with her culinary skills.

Ferrier made a sarcastic comment when Hargrove quit, meant as humor. But some people took it as shade. “Rachel,” Ferrier wrote on an Instagram thread, which Hargrove shared. “You are a lady. You must act ladylike at all times. Remember … this is a man’s world and you should be grateful for the opportunity to be in the galley. Act ladylike or you will never get your boyfriend to marry you.”

Ferrier later had to clarify she was not shading Hargrove. “I love that people think I was serious. Me. Serious about that,”