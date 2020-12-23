Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Raises $2 Million For Small Businesses – Tired Of Waiting For The Government!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy isn’t sitting around and waiting for the government to help small businesses any longer. So much so, he’s starting his own stimulus package for small businesses, launching it with $500,000 of his own cash! This story comes way of TMZ, who interviewed Portnoy on TMZ Live.

So far, more than 31,000 people have contributed whatever they can and raised over $2 million in the fund!

Portnoy has been a very vocal advocate against the strict COVID-19 restrictions in New York City that’s forced restaurants, bars and other small businesses to close while huge corporations are allowed to remain open.

However, he wants to make clear, this ISN’T ABOUT POLITICS. He just understands the country is in a terrible situation, with no perfect solution. So, he’s doing his part and doing what he’s able to do to help.

While the government has been floating around and negotiating a new Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses for what feels like forever, Portnoy is ready to do his own relief fund. While it won’t be enough to save every business, it’s better than nothing.

One of the restaurants being funded is New York’s Trattoria L’incontro, which had headlines of its own as hungry visitors waiting and sat outside in the freezing cold to eat their famous pizza and do their part to support small business.

Portnoy has a simple idea, “livelihoods are being crushed and there’s no way the U.S. of A. should let these businesses — and the American dream — get killed by COVID. At least, not on his watch.”

Meanwhile, other celebs like Chris Pratt is doing their own part to raise money for hungry children, in which he’ll be accepting donations and hanging out and chatting with the top donor, as well as 5 lucky donors who contribute to feeding America’s children.

