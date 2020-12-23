Bachelorette’s Ben Smith Gets Candid About Tayshia’s Engagement

“I was in the camp of being like, There’s no f–king way that any other dude is having the same experience that I am having,” he admitted. “But watching it back now, I see, Oh, my god, Ben, dude. Like, your relationship was one thing, and it was playful and fun, and I can see that connection that we had, but it’s pretty evident that there was a deeper bond and a deeper connection, ultimately, with Zac. You can see their chemistry, you can see the way they play off of each other.”

Ben, who told Nick that it has been over a year since he has been on a date outside of the show, said that he had reservations about returning due to concerns of having to get over her previously rejecting him. But given how powerful his feelings were, Ben knew he had to take his shot, especially given that she had helped him in his own personal journey.

“I came in trying to meet a girl, trying to learn something about myself and maybe restore my faith in humanity, and I got all those things, which is nuts to me,” he continued. “The reason I fell in love with her was the way that she made me feel. She held space for me. She created a space for me to be open and vulnerable. And it was safe, and it was secure, and she didn’t run, and she didn’t chastise me, and she didn’t do anything other than just receive me. And for that I’m grateful, and I’m incredibly thankful for the experience.”