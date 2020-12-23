Asian Doll Denies DJ Akademiks’ Claims That She’s Suicidal: ‘Still Happy’

Instagram

Catching wind of that, the ‘Barbie Everywhere’ raptress quickly set the record straight on Twitter, urging her followers to ‘pay him no mind’ because ‘Akademiks is getting paid to bash me.’

Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) is doing fine. Taking to her Twitter account, rhe “Unfuccwitable” rapper denies reports from DJ Akademiks in which he alluded that she contemplated suicide with one of posts on the site.

The tweet in question, which Asian posted on the blue bird app on Wednesday, December 23, read, “I will go somewhere real soon & find peace within myself.” She went on saying, “I can’t stop thinking about it because I’m really finna………go.” Reposting the tweet on his Instagram page, Akademiks captioned it, “Pray for #asiandoll aka #queenvon.”

Catching wind of that, Asian Doll quickly set the record straight on Twitter. “Akademiks is getting paid to bash me.. pay him no mind,” so she told her followers.

Asian later shared that she’s currently in a happy place despite her ongoing beef with former best friend Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls members JT and Yung Miami. “Still happy….. literally,” she wrote alongside two smiling emojis. She also declared that she’s still Queen Von “till I die” following the death of her ex-boyfriend King Von.

That aside, Asian is currently involved in a feud with the Hot Girl Summer who released a song “Do It on the Tip” featuring City Girls after Asian played for her online followers her unreleased verse on the song. “I was (mad) but ima Sagittarius we get mad then 10mins later WE DON’T GIVE A F**K BOUT NUNNADET S**T. (sic).”

After JT appeared to subtweeted her, Asian ranted, “This whole song getting out of hand! My intentions wasn’t bad when I played it I DON’T WANNA BE ON THE DELUXE I Don’t Wanna Put It Out I played it because ITS NEVER coming out! I don’t need to be a pick me b***h cause at the end of the day I’m having my way with this s**t.”

Explaining why she sent her ver to Megan, Asian shared, “I was called & asked to do the song. Some told me don’t do it anyways so I didn’t. Weeks later I was reminded to do it, so I DID It.”

Meanwhile, Megan expressed disappointment in Asian for blowing things out of proportion. “It was never as deep as the comments make it seem,” the “Good News” artist added. Calling the “Barbie Everywhere” raptress as a “hot head,” she went on to say, “You blow s**t out of proportion because you’re a f**king hot head. You played the song live…that was that. What do I need to clear up? This is dumb.”