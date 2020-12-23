Are ‘Big Brother’ Winner Jackson Michie and ‘Cheer’ Star Morgan Simianer Dating?

Big Brother alum Jackson Michie’s love life has been front and center in pop culture since he appeared on the show. After his breakup with fellow housemate Holly Allen, fans have been wondering who Michie would date next. Now, it seems that he may have moved on to Netflix’s Cheer star Morgan Simianer.

Jackson Michie’s past relationship

Michie and Allen’s showmance was central on their season of Big Brother. It led them to be the winner and runner-up of their season. After the show ended, the two moved to LA and started quarantining together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In June, they called it quits.

“Life works in crazy ways, and this past year has been no exception. Through the ups, the downs, the highs, and the lows.. there has been one constant through it all and that’s the amazing woman standing next to me. Life has continued to work in ways neither of expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions,” Michie wrote on Instagram on June 18. “This isn’t because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best.”

He then addressed his feelings toward Allen.

“I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart,” he continued. “This post is something that neither of us wanted to share, but given the circumstances of our relationship and how things started it only seems appropriate to offer an answer once and for all. Please respect our wishes for privacy on the matter and understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this. We love our supporters, we love big brother, and we couldn’t be more thankful for everyone along the way who has stood behind us and helped us forward.”

Allen also took to Instagram to post a lengthy note about the breakup.

“A year ago I started a wild new adventure,” she wrote. “Today, I start another adventure. Growth is sometimes hard, but necessary. Growth sometimes happens alone. And that’s what I’ll be doing. Yes, I’ve had the opportunity to meet a person to conquer life with for a while. Yes, I had an amazing partner in that game I played. And I wouldn’t change the experiences for the world. But some things are not meant to go beyond that.”

She went on to say that their “fundamental character traits” didn’t line up and neither did their priorities.

Why do people think Jackson is dating Morgan?

Months after Michie and Allen broke up, rumors started circulating about him and 22-year-old Simianer. On December 20, the two shared TikTok videos that featured one another. In Simianer’s video, she asked him if he was looking for a wife.

The next day, the two posted each other once again. Michie captioned his video “shooting your shot when they’re out of your league.” They also posted a video of them sitting closely on the couch, enjoying wine.

Neither has publically addressed the rumors.