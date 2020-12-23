Apple reportedly working on gaming-focused Apple TV with new remote and faster processor

When the 4th-generation Apple TV first released back in 2015, Apple emphasized its gaming capabilities.
While those ambitions never really panned out, new rumours courtesy of Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman indicate Apple isn’t quite done with the gaming space yet. According to Gurman, a new Apple TV is set to release in 2021 that focuses on video games and includes an updated remote and a new processor.
Given how frustrating the Siri Remote can be at times, hopefully, this new controller ditches the concept of touch navigation altogether. Touch controls are great, but you really can’t beat physical controls in the context of a set-top box remote.
In the past, Bloomberg has stated that Apple is developing a new Siri Remote that features ‘Find My’-like capabilities. While somewhat silly, the number of times I’ve misplaced the Apple TV’s remote borderlines on ridiculous, so a feature as simple it making a noise after tapping on an iPhone would be great.
Other rumours indicated that Apple plans to release a dedicated video game controller for the Apple TV. However, it remains unclear how the company would improve on gamepads that are already compatible with the streaming device, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers.
The new Apple TV is rumoured to feature 64GB and 128GB storage options compared to the current 32GB and 64GB storage available in the Apple TV 4K.
Given that the Apple TV 4K was released over three years ago and features Apple’s older A10X Fusion processor, it makes sense that a hardware refresh would be on the way.
Also, now that Apple offers Apple Arcade, its own video game subscription service that costs $5.99 per month, it makes sense that the company would try to build its presence in the gaming space.
