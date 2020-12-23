Annastacia Palaszczuk defends ‘tough’ Sydney border restrictions

The move has thrown Christmas travel plans into chaos as well as causing traffic jams and a wave of holiday booking cancellations for tourism operators.
Annastacia Palaszczuk warned if a similar outbreak occurred in Queensland the consequences could be worse for the struggling industry.
“If we had community transmission like they’ve got in Sydney, that could have broader implications across our tourism sector,” Ms Palaszczuk said.
“I don’t want to see the Gold Coast, Cairns or the Whitsundays go into lockdowns that we are seeing in other parts of the world.”
Ms Palaszczuk also hit back at Gladys Berejiklian after the NSW premier accused other premiers of overreacting in their responses to the outbreak.
“I think its a bit rich for NSW to start blaming Queensland and Victoria and whichever other state and territory she wants to blame,” Ms Palaszczuk said.
“This has happened in NSW. It has happened in the Northern Beaches and we wish them all the very best but we do not want our lifestyle compromised.”
The premier said the state’s Chief Health Officer would be monitoring the spread of the virus over the 14-day incubation period.
Queensland recorded one new case of coronavirus today, that was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.
There were 13,163 Queenslanders tested for COVID-19 in the past hours.