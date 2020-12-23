Anand Mahindra to Tesla CEO: You may not be able to match this – Social News

Tagging Musk, he tweeted a short video of a fancy bullock cart in which the passenger seating compartment looked like the rear of the Hindustan Ambassador car and wrote, “I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account…”
Within a short span of time, the tweet got popular with people joining the fun conversation. However, Musk hasn’t replied yet.
I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the em… https://t.co/EoSG3D7b3j
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 1608724139000
In another instance, earlier this year, Mahindra’s tweet made headlines after he said he would “crowd-source” the decision for his dress code and decide what to wear on the basis of votes. The dress code was meant for the Mahindra & Mahindra Limited AGM on August 7.
Another tweet of his that made headlines after he got a new iPad and found that the lightning connector was replaced by a Type-C port. Mahindra in his tweet said, “Got a new iPad & found that the lightning connector been replaced. So need a new charger which doesn’t work with my iPhone,amp;new earphones too.More junk when I travel. Great strategy to boost accessory sales, but not surprised more folks are sticking to existing models” [sic].