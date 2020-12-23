Anand Mahindra to Tesla CEO: You may not be able to match this – Social News

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for his witty tweets around trending topics and technology. From commenting on iPhones to taking suggestions on Twitter for shareholder meetings, it is hard to miss his tweets. He now has a ‘suggestion’ for Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tagging Musk, he tweeted a short video of a fancy bullock cart in which the passenger seating compartment looked like the rear of the Hindustan Ambassador car and wrote, “I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account…”



Within a short span of time, the tweet got popular with people joining the fun conversation. However, Musk hasn’t replied yet.

In another instance, earlier this year, Mahindra’s tweet made headlines after he said he would “crowd-source” the decision for his dress code and decide what to wear on the basis of votes. The dress code was meant for the Mahindra & Mahindra Limited AGM on August 7.

Another tweet of his that made headlines after he got a new iPad and found that the lightning connector was replaced by a Type-C port. Mahindra in his tweet said, “Got a new iPad & found that the lightning connector been replaced. So need a new charger which doesn’t work with my iPhone,amp;new earphones too.More junk when I travel. Great strategy to boost accessory sales, but not surprised more folks are sticking to existing models” [sic].