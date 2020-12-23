An experience from Romania By Cointelegraph

Blockchain tech in national elections: An experience from Romania



For the first time in Romania, the recent national parliamentary elections, which were held in November, used blockchain technology with the main purpose to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process and to strengthen its transparency. The government aimed to ensure tamper-proof and real-time data on voters’ presence.

There is still a way to go for the voters to be empowered to record, manage, count and check the votes themselves (without bypassing it to the electoral authorities) by allowing them to hold a copy of the voting record. However, the perspectives of fostering the development of a tech-enabled community consensus and of protecting the democratic values have been stated.

Alexandru Stanescu is a founding partner of SLV Legal, a firm focusing on deep tech, fintech, blockchain technology, crypto, Romanian startups, internationalization and alternative dispute resolution. Previously, he worked as the chief legal officer of a blockchain startup in the blockchain legal field at Baker Botts in London and with the World Bank in trade and competitiveness global practice. He is a graduate of Columbia Law School, the University of Deusto and the University of Bucharest. SLV Legal is a member of the Global Legal Blockchain Consortium.

Ioana Mitu is a ounsel at SLV Legal and has experience in the banking industry. Her relevant work highlights over the past years include regulatory procedures of registration, approvals of mergers or acquisitions of qualified participations, as well as compliance with licensing requirements before national authorities. She deals with fintech, blockchain and start-up funding. She is a keen community builder in the intersection of law, policy and technology. She is a member of the Bucharest Bar Association.

