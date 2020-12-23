After We Collided viewers accuse film of ‘glorifying abusive relationships’ after Netflix and Amazon arrival

Netflix and Amazon subscribers are issuing warnings to prospective viewers of After We Collided, accusing the film of romanticising “toxic” relationships.

The sequel, which is based on the novel of the same name by Anna Todd, was released earlier this year amid the pandemic, but has just been added to streaming services in the US and UK.

It tracks the events following the breakdown of a tempestuous relationship between Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

As the pair try to move on with their lives, Tessa must reflect on the sacrifices she made to be with Hardin – and is soon drawn back into aggressive arguments inspired by jealousy with her ex.

Many concerned viewers have accused the film of glorifying emotionally abusive relationships.

“So, what we’re NOT gonna do is pretend that after we collided doesn’t glorify abusive relationships..” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “Only watched half of After We Collided and it basically just glorifies a controlling and borderline abusive relationship wtf bro.”

One person stated: “After We Collided romanticises EXTREMELY toxic and abusive relationships. it’s disgusting and shameful.”

Someone else concluded: “After We Collided romanticises physical and mental abuse, manipulation, cheating and toxic relationships.

The film is directed by Cruel Intentions’ Roger Kumble and co-stars Dylan Sprouse. It’s available to stream on Netflix in the US and Amazon Prime in the UK.

The first film, simply titled After, is available to stream on Netflix.

