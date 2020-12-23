After animals, Google brings AR car models to Search – Latest News

Google added AR models of animals, pets, birds, cellular structures and more right into Search. Now, the search engine giant is adding one more category to it in the form of new cars in a similar way as the other AR 3D models.

The company announced this feature back in October during Search On event and it has now started rolling it out to the search. Users can now view a supported car model in the real-world, stylised background or in the regular background without visiting a car dealership. There are only around 250 car models currently available from Volvo, Corvette, Audi and Porsche.

It is also important to know that the feature is currently available only in US and Google, as of now has not said anything about bringing it to other regions or adding more cars to the list for that matter. But looking at the history of 3R AR models, we can soon expect a much wider catalogue for cars just like it happened with other categories.

For those wondering how to use this feature, here are the steps you need to follow.

First up, you’ll need a compatible smartphone running Android 7 or up. iPhone users will need iPhone 6s or newer running iOS 11 or above.

Head to Google app or open google.com. Search for the car model such as Audi R8 and tap on View in 3D button. You can also interact with the car, place it wherever you want or go check out different colour options available for the car.

