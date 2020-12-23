3 French Gendarmes Killed After Responding to Reports of Domestic Abuse

PARIS — A gunman killed three police officers who were responding early Wednesday to reports of a domestic violence episode in central France, the authorities said, a rare outburst of deadly violence against French security forces. The gunman was later found dead.

The officers had been called to the scene in an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just, a small town in the Puy-de-Dôme region of France, about 50 miles southeast of Clermont-Ferrand, to help a woman who was being beaten by her partner, according to the French Interior Ministry.

The man shot at the officers when they arrived, killing a first officer, identified by the ministry as Arno Mavel, 21, and wounding a second one in the thigh. The man also fired at two other officers as they approached the house. Both of them, identified by the ministry as Cyrille Morel, 45, and Rémi Dupuis, 37, were killed.

The attack on the gendarmes prompted swift condemnation. “To protect us, our forces risk their lives,” President Emmanuel Macron said of the officers on Twitter. “They are our heroes.”