2020 SEC Football Awards, All-SEC Team Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Dec. 22, 2020)—–Southeastern Conference champion Alabama claimed six SEC individual awards as voted on by the league’s coaches, according to an announcement Tuesday by the conference office.

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while the Crimson Tide’s Patrick Surtain II was named Defensive Player of the Year. Georgia’s Jake Camarda was voted Special Teams Player of the Year, Missouri’s Connor Bazelak and Auburn’s Tank Bigsby shared SEC Freshman of the Year honors, Alabama teammates Landon Dickerson and Alex Leatherwood were named recipients of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, and Alabama coach Nick Saban was named SEC Coach of the Year. Alabama’s Mac Jones earned scholar-athlete of the year honors.

Eleven SEC schools placed a member on the 2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team. Alabama led the way with representatives, while Florida, Georgia and Missouri had three each. Thirteen schools were represented on the first and second teams, while 11 institutions had at least two All-SEC selections.

The 2020 list of All-SEC honorees includes 11 student-athletes who have made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career: Nick Bolton (Missouri), Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Landon Dickerson (Alabama), Jarrion Ealy (Ole Miss), Najee Harris (Alabama), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama), Dylan Moses (Alabama), Kyle Pitts (Florida), DeVonta Smith (Alabama), Trey Smith (Tennessee) and Jaylen Waddle (Alabama).

Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU and Mississippi State each had three student-athletes named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, while Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina had two.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.

2020 SEC Football Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Camarda, Georgia

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

Tank Bigsby, Auburn*

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Mac Jones, Alabama

JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY

Landon Dickerson, Alabama*

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Saban, Alabama

2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Trey Smith, Tennessee*

Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Mac Jones, Alabama

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A,amp;M

AP

Kadarius Toney, Florida

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Bobby Brown III, Texas A,amp;M

LB

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Derek Stingley, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Kadarius Toney, Florida

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A,amp;M

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A,amp;M

Dan Moore Jr., Texas A,amp;M

Carson Green, Texas A,amp;M

C

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB

Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

Ali Gaye, LSU

LB

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Arik Gilbert, LSU*

Hudson Henry, Arkansas*

OL

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Javion Cohen, Alabama

Brady Latham, Arkansas

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

QB

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

RB

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Kendall Milton, Georgia

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

Colby Wooden, Auburn

Jalen Carter, Georgia

BJ Ojulari, LSU

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A,amp;M

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina

DB

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Eli Ricks, LSU

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

(* – Ties )