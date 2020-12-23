2020 SEC Football Awards, All-SEC Team Announced

1 day ago
SEC Staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Dec. 22, 2020)—–Southeastern Conference champion Alabama claimed six SEC individual awards as voted on by the league’s coaches, according to an announcement Tuesday by the conference office.
Alabama’s DeVonta Smith was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while the Crimson Tide’s Patrick Surtain II was named Defensive Player of the Year. Georgia’s Jake Camarda was voted Special Teams Player of the Year, Missouri’s Connor Bazelak and Auburn’s Tank Bigsby shared SEC Freshman of the Year honors, Alabama teammates Landon Dickerson and Alex Leatherwood were named recipients of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, and Alabama coach Nick Saban was named SEC Coach of the Year. Alabama’s Mac Jones earned scholar-athlete of the year honors.
Eleven SEC schools placed a member on the 2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team. Alabama led the way with representatives, while Florida, Georgia and Missouri had three each. Thirteen schools were represented on the first and second teams, while 11 institutions had at least two All-SEC selections.
The 2020 list of All-SEC honorees includes 11 student-athletes who have made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career: Nick Bolton (Missouri), Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Landon Dickerson (Alabama), Jarrion Ealy (Ole Miss), Najee Harris (Alabama), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama), Dylan Moses (Alabama), Kyle Pitts (Florida), DeVonta Smith (Alabama), Trey Smith (Tennessee) and Jaylen Waddle (Alabama).
Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU and Mississippi State each had three student-athletes named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, while Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina had two.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.
2020 SEC Football Awards
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jake Camarda, Georgia
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
Tank Bigsby, Auburn*
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Mac Jones, Alabama
JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY
Landon Dickerson, Alabama*
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Saban, Alabama
2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Ben Cleveland, Georgia
Trey Smith, Tennessee*
Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Mac Jones, Alabama
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A,amp;M
AP
Kadarius Toney, Florida
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Bobby Brown III, Texas A,amp;M
LB
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Derek Stingley, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Kadarius Toney, Florida
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A,amp;M
OL
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A,amp;M
Dan Moore Jr., Texas A,amp;M
Carson Green, Texas A,amp;M
C
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB
Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
Ali Gaye, LSU
LB
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Arik Gilbert, LSU*
Hudson Henry, Arkansas*
OL
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Javion Cohen, Alabama
Brady Latham, Arkansas
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
QB
Connor Bazelak, Missouri
RB
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Kendall Milton, Georgia
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
Colby Wooden, Auburn
Jalen Carter, Georgia
BJ Ojulari, LSU
McKinnley Jackson, Texas A,amp;M
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina
DB
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Eli Ricks, LSU
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
(* – Ties )