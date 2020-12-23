2020 Hindsight – Matthew Lau: Progressives’ year of planning blindly

Article content continued

On the issue of gender and racial disparities, statistics show that some groups of people have higher incomes than others, but do not tell us when, where, how, against whom, and to what extent unfair discrimination might be taking place. Some people might have a good understanding of a few specific past events, but this limited knowledge can hardly be extrapolated, as progressives are ever inclined to do, for the purposes of setting national policies that redistribute capital, control prices, restrict commerce, and regulate contracts among 38 million people across the country, all in hopes of improving social equality without resulting in unintended consequences that are deleterious for all.

Fortunately, the limitations of hindsight in enlightening central planners with specific details about social problems do not leave us helpless to mitigate such problems. One of the marvels of free markets is that people are led by an invisible hand, as Adam Smith wrote, to promote society’s interests while pursuing their own self-interest. For example, the business owner who unfairly discriminates against certain groups of people, by limiting his or her own opportunities to trade, will be forced to pay more for the same amount of labour and work harder to attract the same number of customers. The market doesn’t eliminate unfair discrimination, but it provides a powerful financial incentive against it, and unlike government diktats based on a central planner’s misunderstanding of past and current events, the market mechanism is well targeted and does not, through unintended consequences, wreak havoc on innocent parties.