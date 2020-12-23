2020 Hindsight – Laura Jones: After every storm comes a rainbow

Article content continued

Innovation was critical to keeping communities connected. Everything from appointments with accountants to dance classes went virtual — 152,000 small businesses made the leap to e-commerce. I even tried a virtual facial with product dropped off curbside. These changes were gruelling for anyone who struggles with new technology. One business owner said it took a week of long days and nights to take all the product photos needed for her new website. She hopes customers will come but in small business there are no guarantees.

Our governments had to innovate, too: shifting more weight to outcomes and focusing less on process, working to do what was most important and getting things done faster while still protecting the public interest. Approving patio expansions for restaurants in 48 hours would have been unthinkable pre-pandemic. Provinces let doctors bill for online appointments. Vaccines were approved in record time. This culture change, if it can stick, bodes well for getting rid of red tape and empowering innovation, which are both critical to Canada’s recovery.

For now, holiday decorations are up, and vaccines are starting to roll out. Though the COVID storm isn’t finished with us yet, cleanup looms in 2021. Stress for small business remains high as a second wave of restrictions grips most of the country. At CFIB, our helplines continue to serve record numbers of businesses as they struggle to navigate government support programs and agonize over tough decisions about laying off staff who are more like family. Many are fearful for what will happen when government supports disappear. Others are just worried about making it past the holidays. What do you say to the Toronto café owner, only allowed to do takeout, who is making just $50 in sales a day?