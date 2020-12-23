2020 Hindsight – Jack M. Mintz: The lesson of 2020: Preparation pays

Article content

2020 Hindsight: We asked several regular contributors to write about 2020. Not to review our annus horribilis — most of us hope to forget it as quickly as possible — but to tell us what particularly struck them about it, whether in policy, politics, arts, culture or life as they and we all lived it. Today: Jack M. Mintz.

Every year, when I prepare holiday season cards, I review the ones I received the previous year. This year’s review was especially meaningful. Many comments in December 2019 predicted 2020 would be an even better year.

How wrong they were! A year of pandemic illness and deaths, lockdowns, steep economic losses and social stress, 2020 will go down as the worst ever in my lifetime. As we close the year, we face another year of continued uncertainty. We all hope vaccines will establish herd immunity. Yet even that can’t be predicted with certainty should the coronavirus mutate.

Imagine if we were back in 1920, having just survived the twin ravages of World War I and the Spanish influenza. Would we have expected the next 20 years to bring a Great Depression and the start of another world war, this one against Germany, Italy and Japan? On the brighter side, would we have predicted the transportation and consumer goods revolutions that took place after WWII? I doubt it. Even during the war, most predictions were for a return to economic depression once it was over.