Zac Clark’s Ex-Wife Sounds Off on His Relationship With Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark could pop the question to Tayshia Adams in the Dec. 22 finale of The Bachelorette. If he does, he’ll have the support of his ex-wife Jennifer Stanley-George, who is keeping up on her former spouse’s time in Bachelor Nation.

Zac and Jennifer were high school sweethearts who married in 2009. However, Zac’s battle with substance abuse caused a rift in their relationship, and the two divorced in 2012. Now, Zac is an addiction specialist who co-founded the organization Release Recovery.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jennifer explained what it was like finding out that Zac, who she hasn’t had contact with in years, would be on the show.

“I have watched the show for years. I’ve always watched every season—Bachelor in Paradise and everything—so I literally was scrolling through my Facebook feed in the middle of the summer when I saw his picture, and I was like ‘Oh, OK!'” she recalled. “It’s been a little shocking and a little hard to watch. I won’t lie.”

Jennifer, who has since remarried and has a newborn baby, explained what it was like tuning in to the reality show given her and one of the final contestant’s complicated history.

“He’s been on my TV show every week since and Instagram and everything, and here I am 9 months pregnant and quarantined in my house and here’s my ex-husband popping up,” Jennifer said. “All of our college friends have texted me and were like, ‘Is that your Zac? Is that the Zac?’ Like, ‘Yep, that’s him.'”