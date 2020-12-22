Leah Remini doesn’t think that Tom Cruise really cares about the little people. The actress says she believes the Mission Impossible 7 star recently ‘faked’ his Covid-19 rant and thinks that the leaked tape of him berating his crew members for not adhering to social distancing guidelines was nothing but one big publicity stunt. Here’s what she has to say.

Leah says that while there are a lot of people who are praising Tom Cruise for telling it like it is in his Covid-19 rant, she says that his angry outburst towards his film staff was nothing new. In fact, she says that it’s all a part of his “abusive personality.”

You’ve Been Fooled: Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise’s Covid-19 Rant Was A Publicity Stunt

“I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it,” she claimed, saying Cruise blew his top “for public relations only.”

“Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality,” Leah added. “He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom.”

Just last week the Hollywood actor “let it rip,” so to speak, on set workers who apparently broke Covid-19 rules on the set of Mission: Impossible. Sources say that the megastar has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure that everyone is following social distancing rules while filming in Britain.

Eyewitnesses say that about 50 members of the staff at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire were left absolutely stunned by Cruise’s outburst. Apparently, two crew members stood less than three feet from each other at a computer screen.

Tom Cruise then made it clear that he was feeling frustrated over the fact that he is doing everything he can to keep filming during the pandemic, despite all of the risks. Cruise can be heard screaming in a secret audio, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

And now it seems as though some staff members have quit the scene. According to the Sun, one source close to the situation said, “The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.