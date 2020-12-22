XRP Tumbles 20% In Rout By .com

XRP Tumbles 20% In Rout



.com – was trading at $0.46690 by 00:30 (05:30 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 20.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $21.63733B, or 3.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.46335 to $0.52150 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.44%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.58972B or 5.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4399 to $0.6586 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 85.81% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $22,834.2 on the .com Index, down 4.68% on the day.

was trading at $609.64 on the .com Index, a loss of 5.64%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $423.32012B or 66.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $69.24902B or 10.85% of the total cryptocurrency market value.