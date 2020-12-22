XRP Falls 12% In Bearish Trade By .com

© . XRP Falls 12% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.46562 by 05:17 (10:17 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 12.33% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since November 26.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $21.19978B, or 3.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.45186 to $0.52150 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 3.12%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.54822B or 5.59% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4399 to $0.6586 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 85.85% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $22,721.2 on the .com Index, up 0.74% on the day.

was trading at $603.61 on the .com Index, a loss of 3.71%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $423.38748B or 66.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $68.99163B or 10.89% of the total cryptocurrency market value.