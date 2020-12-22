Xiaomi Mi 11 to launch in China on December 28, claims report – Mobiles News

Consumer electronics brand Xiaomi has reportedly confirmed the launch date of its flagship smartphone series — Mi 11 — in its home country China.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the company will be launching the Mi 11 series on December 28. This should make the series as the first series to be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform.

The company has not revealed any other information when it comes to these smartphone series. It remains to be seen when the Mi 11 becomes available in China. At this stage, the global launch is also a bit uncertain.



At the same time, a new series of leaks spotted on Weibo reveal the colour options and storage variants of the Mi 11 smartphone.

As per the leak, Mi 11 all come in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. In terms of colour options, it is expected to be launched in Smoked Purple (leather) and White colour options. The top end variant is additionally supposed to be available in Blue, Smoke Purple (leather), and a special version.

Earlier this month, it was reported that both Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro have been spotted on 3C certification site confirming design elements like punch hole camera on the front, triple camera setup on back and a curved screen.

Specs wise, the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are said to offer a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging duties, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to include a 108MP main sensor with 30X zoom. The setup will also consist of an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens.