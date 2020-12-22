Why Patty Jenkins is on the fence about Wonder Woman 3

When the first Wonder Woman released in 2017, it quickly became the most critically acclaimed movie in the DCEU by a wide margin (not a difficult task, considering it was up against the likes of Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman, but still). It also made Warner Bros. plenty of money, likely as a result of all the critical fanfare about a serviceable DC entry. Considering the success, it seemed like a given that she would be returning to helm a sequel. However, shortly after Wonder Woman‘s release, it was reported that Jenkins hadn’t yet signed on to a follow-up (via Cinema Blend).

When she did finalize a deal to direct the second film, she became one of the highest paid female directors in history (via ). That victory was hard won. During an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via NME), Jenkins admitted that she almost quit the franchise because she wasn’t being offered appropriate compensation. She explained, “It was easy to find that all of the men not just had quotes, they’d made an independent film and then a first [superhero] movie. They got paid seven times more than me for the first superhero movie. Then on the second one, they got paid more than me still.”

Ultimately, she decided to fight to be paid the same as other directors working at the same level: “I was like ‘If I can’t be victorious in this regard, then I’m letting everyone down.’ If not me, who? So it became something I became very, very, very passionate about.”

Pay disparity isn’t the only frustration Jenkins has had with working on WW84. In her New York Times interview, she also shared her thoughts on Warner Bros.’ controversial decision to launch WW84 and the rest of their big-budget blockbusters on HBO Max.